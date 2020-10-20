Phil Jones and Sergio Romero left out of Manchester United squad list

Manchester United have omitted Phil Jones and Sergio Romero from their 25-man Premier League squad.

Defender Jones and goalkeeper Romero were both also left out of United’s Champions League squad earlier this month after falling out of favour under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Their omissions cast doubt over their long-term future at Old Trafford.

Marcos Rojo, who is back at United following his loan spell with Estudiantes, is included in the squad along with new deadline-day signings Alex Telles and Edinson Cavani.