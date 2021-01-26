Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang misses Saints trip due to ‘personal family reasons’

Arsenal will again be without captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Tuesday night’s trip to Southampton.

The striker missed Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round defeat by Saints due to what was described as “personal reasons”.

Arsenal confirmed on Tuesday morning that Aubameyang will not be part of the squad for the Premier League match against the same opposition due to “personal family reasons”.

The Gunners could also be without left-back Kieran Tierney, who has a calf problem.