Points tally is what matters rather than how you get them – Burnley boss Dyche

Sean Dyche insists “no one will care” how Burnley collected points come the end of the season following another uninspiring win.

Clarets boss Dyche celebrated the 50th Premier League victory of his managerial career after substitute Jay Rodriguez struck in the 89th minute to secure a 1-0 success at Bournemouth.

Rodriguez’s scruffy finish was the only attempt on target of a dismal south coast encounter played in torrential rain and littered with free-kicks.

The visitors’ direct, physical approach had brought chants of ‘boring, boring Burnley’ and ‘how do you watch this every week?’ from unimpressed home supporters.

But Dyche, whose side prevented Newcastle registering a shot on target during another narrow 1-0 win last weekend, is unconcerned about the manner of victories.

“It’s a rarity that you keep teams from not having a shot on target and if you keep two back to back that’s certainly even more rare,” he said.

“You’ve got to find a way (to win) and we found a way against Newcastle in another awkward game.

“The strange thing about it is we all remember it when we analyse it, but you know at the end of the season whatever points we’ve got, no one cares, trust me, they just care how many points you’ve got.”

Speaking about his milestone victory, he added: “It doesn’t sound a lot but it’s tough, you must have enough games in you to get 50, so I was pleased with that.”

Burnley climbed to 10th place on the back of Saturday’s niggly encounter, which was interrupted by 34 fouls and six bookings.

Injury-ravaged Bournemouth remain four points above the relegation zone following a third successive home loss.

Cherries boss Eddie Howe had nine first-team players sidelined on Saturday and does not expect any imminent returns ahead of the Boxing Day clash with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

“Nothing short-term, I don’t think,” he said.

“We have a lot of players that shouldn’t be too long but they’re not going to help us this side of Christmas and New Year, so we are going to have to go with what we’ve got.

“We’ve got a lot of players out but we’ve just got to get on with it.”

Howe’s selection problems will be further hindered by a one-match suspension for left-back Diego Rico.

The Spaniard needlessly collected his fifth booking of the season following a petty dispute with Burnley striker Ashley Barnes before a throw-in.

“(I am) frustrated with any yellow card that’s not involved in the action in the game. Diego will learn from that, for sure,” said Howe.

“We miss him for a game, it’s going to be a big blow because he’s done very well.”