Porto v Juventus live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world

Porto v Juventus live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 17 February, 8.00pm GMT

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to his homeland on Wednesday as he looks to fire Juventus towards long-awaited European glory in the first leg of their last 16 clash against Porto.

The Turin club hoped that signing the Portuguese great in the summer of 2018 would help propel them to Champions League glory, but they’ve only made it as far as the quarter-finals and last 16 in the last two seasons.

After Massimiliano Allegri and Maurizio Sarri tried and failed, it’s the turn of rookie coach Andrea Pirlo to try and secure the Italian giants’ first Champions League title since 1996.

It has been a transitional season so far for the Old Lady, but they nevertheless impressed during the group stage by finishing ahead of Barcelona on head to head to win Group G with five wins from six games.

But they have been inconsistent in Serie A, and a 1-0 defeat to Napoli on Saturday left Juve in fourth place, eight points behind leaders Inter Milan.

Porto finished behind Manchester City and ahead of Olympiacos and Marseille in Group C.

They are on a run of four consecutive draws and currently sit second in the league standings, seven points behind Sporting CP.

The only time the two sides previously met in the knockout stages of the Champions League, Juve ran out 3-0 winners on aggregate in 2016/17 on their way to the final.

Kick-off is at 8.00pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this week

Use a VPN to watch a Porto v Juventus live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal