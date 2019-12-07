Potter knows Brighton’s win at Arsenal counts for nothing when they face Wolves

Brighton boss Graham Potter knows his side’s win at Arsenal will count for nothing when they take on Wolves on Sunday.

The Seagulls battled to a first away victory at one of the Premier League’s ‘big six’ on Thursday night.

Having ended a three-match losing run, Potter is determined to maintain momentum.

Wolves, though, have climbed to fifth place and are unbeaten in the league since mid-September as well as juggling a European campaign.

Brighton boss Potter knows one big result does not mean their work is done.

“We have played five of the big six away already, and that has been a bit of a learning experience, so now we have to apply that to the next match,” he told a press conference shown on Brighton’s official website.

“Wolves will not give us anything – they wont say ‘oh, you won against Arsenal, so here you go’.

“We have to start again and be prepared to play against a team who are having a wonderful season.

“We know they will be a tough opponent but we are at home so need to focus on us and the work we have been doing.”

Potter feels Brighton can use the Arsenal performance as a benchmark for the challenges ahead.

“It’s nice for us to go to a big-six team and get the three points, it is good for the confidence and the belief,” Potter said.

“We are striving to be as consistent as we can, but that takes a bit of time and bumps on the road, with mistakes and failures to be able to improve.

“At Arsenal, we had everything we need to win a game of football.

“We have to keep working towards what we are trying to achieve and maintain the spirit around the group.

“We have to have that mentality and that is what we try to work with all the time.”

Neal Maupay struck a late winner at the Emirates Stadium, which was a fifth Premier League goal for the former Brentford forward.

Potter believes there is more to come from the Frenchman.

“Neal works hard for the team, he is a fantastic character and guy who never gives up,” the Brighton manager said.

“He responds really well to setbacks, and that is what we want to try to have here.

“Neal needed a bit of a breather, he is still adapting to the Premier League after coming from the Championship and missing pre-season, so all of these things have to be taken into consideration.

“For him, it is nice to get the rewards with the winning goal and three points for the team.”