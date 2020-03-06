Potter taking it one game a time as Brighton embark on daunting run of fixtures

Brighton boss Graham Potter intends to take it one match at a time as the Seagulls prepare for a daunting run of fixtures which could decide their Premier League fate.

Last Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat by rivals Crystal Palace left Brighton still looking for a first win of 2020 and lying just a point above the relegation zone.

To make matters worse, most of the teams below them picked up points last weekend, and Brighton must now try and respond with some positive results of their own or risk dropping into the bottom three.

That is unlikely to be easy, however, with this weekend’s trip to sixth-placed Wolves being followed by successive matches against Arsenal, Manchester United, Norwich, Liverpool and Manchester City.

It is a formidable challenge awaiting the south-coast side, but Potter prefers not to look too far ahead or worry about what could happen elsewhere.

“We have to focus on ourselves and not think about external things too much. You can’t look any further than the next game, otherwise you overthink,” the Brighton boss said.

“Rather than worrying about what might or might not happen we will make sure our attention is on our game.”

Potter added at a press conference: “Everybody wants to win, that is what convinces people, but this is elite sport and there has to be a realisation that we will not always get things right. We have to focus on going forward.”

Wolves have continued their progress since promotion by progressing in the Europa League and impressed again last week when they came from behind to win 3-2 at Tottenham.

Potter knows just what a tough ask it will be to leave Molineux with a good result.

“They have done amazingly well and full credit has to go to the manager for getting them promoted and then stable in the Premier League,” he said.

“Wolves have been on a good European run and maintained their level. They are well organised and are competing for a top-four spot.

“They have a really dangerous front three and have a good mix of attacking qualities.

“Wolves will be tough opponents this weekend, but we go there with confidence and optimism – we will be up for the fight.”