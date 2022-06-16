Premier League 2022-23 fixtures: When do Liverpool play Manchester United?
By Tom Hancock published
We now know the Premier League 2022-23 fixtures - here's when Liverpool will lock horns with Manchester United in one of world football's great rivalries
The Premier League 2022-23 fixtures are out - and fans won't have to wait long for the first clash between North West arch-rivals Liverpool (opens in new tab) and Manchester United (opens in new tab).
Jurgen Klopp's Reds travel to take on Erik ten Hag's Red Devils on the third weekend of the season (20/21 August), with the reverse fixture coming on the first weekend of March.
Liverpool could hardly have been any more convincing in the teams' two meetings in 2021-22, recording a historic 5-0 victory at Old Trafford - featuring a Mo Salah hat-trick - then winning 4-0 at Anfield.
It goes without saying that Klopp's side will enter the campaign with title ambitions once again, having pushed Manchester City (opens in new tab) all the way last term - ultimately falling short by a single point on the final day.
And the Reds have a new star up front, having just secured the signing of prolific Uruguayan youngster Darwin Nunez from Benfica (opens in new tab) - in a deal set to break their transfer record.
United have yet to do do any business this window, but it should be a busy one as Ten Hag starts to put his stamp on the squad; it will need to be following a dismal 2021-22 which saw the 20-time champions of England finish sixth.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and is also a keen follower of Borussia Dortmund. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.