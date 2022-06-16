Premier League 2022-23 fixtures: When do Liverpool play Manchester United?

The Premier League 2022-23 fixtures are out - and fans won't have to wait long for the first clash between North West arch-rivals Liverpool (opens in new tab) and Manchester United (opens in new tab).

Jurgen Klopp's Reds travel to take on Erik ten Hag's Red Devils on the third weekend of the season (20/21 August), with the reverse fixture coming on the first weekend of March.

Liverpool could hardly have been any more convincing in the teams' two meetings in 2021-22, recording a historic 5-0 victory at Old Trafford - featuring a Mo Salah hat-trick - then winning 4-0 at Anfield.

It goes without saying that Klopp's side will enter the campaign with title ambitions once again, having pushed Manchester City (opens in new tab) all the way last term - ultimately falling short by a single point on the final day.

And the Reds have a new star up front, having just secured the signing of prolific Uruguayan youngster Darwin Nunez from Benfica (opens in new tab) - in a deal set to break their transfer record.

United have yet to do do any business this window, but it should be a busy one as Ten Hag starts to put his stamp on the squad; it will need to be following a dismal 2021-22 which saw the 20-time champions of England finish sixth.