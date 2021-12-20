Premier League clubs opt against suspending season to combat rise in Covid cases

Premier League clubs have decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the coronavirus crisis under control.

Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of Covid-19 outbreaks within clubs.

It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for December 28 to 30.

Richard Masters arrives at the Premier League’s offices in London on Monday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 teams on Monday, the clubs have opted to continue with the season as planned.

A league statement read: “It was confirmed at a Premier League club meeting today that while recognising a number of clubs are experiencing Covid-19 outbreaks and challenges, it is the league’s collective intention to continue the current fixture schedule where safely possible.

“The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority and the league will continue to monitor and reflect public health guidance, always proceeding with caution.”

The EFL has also indicated its intention to continue as scheduled, while the Football Association has moved to assist with the fixture backlog caused by Covid by scrapping replays in the FA Cup third and fourth rounds.