Premier League report: Liverpool face competition from Manchester United for Fulham star

Manchester United will reportedly battle arch-rivals Liverpool for the signature of Fulham winger Fabio Carvalho this summer.

The 19-year-old has shone in the Championship this season, with Fulham leading the way and looking well on course to return to the Premier League under Marco Silva.

Born in Portugal, Carvalho started out with Benfica before moving to England with his family in 2013 and joining Fulham from non-League Balham the following year.

He signed his first professional contract in May 2020, with Academy Director Huw Jennings describing him as "an exciting prospect who works very hard and is dedicated to self-improvement".

Carvalho made his senior debut late in the Cottagers' 2020-21 relegation campaign, and scored on his first start against Southampton.

But he has really made his mark his term, notching eight goals in 23 appearances in all competitions - including the opener in this month's 4-1 FA Cup fourth round defeat away to Manchester City.

And his dazzling displays attracted the attention of Liverpool, who couldn't get a £5-million deal over the line before the January transfer deadline.

That appears to have opened the door for other clubs, with the Star reporting that United are keen on Carvalho - who is out of contract in the summer.

In addition to his exploits for Fulham, Carvalho has represented England up to U18 level. As well as Portugal, he would be eligible to play for East Timor through his descent.