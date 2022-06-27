Preston sign goalkeeper David Cornell on two-year deal

Preston have signed their second goalkeeper in the space of seven days with David Cornell arriving on a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old, who made 30 appearances in the Sky Bet Championship for Peterborough last season, moves to Deepdale following Freddie Woodman’s switch from Newcastle.

“I’m really excited to be here and have the opportunity to pull this shirt on and fingers crossed it’s a successful time,” Cornell told the Preston website.

“I spoke to the manager a few weeks ago and the feeling he gave me about the club and the direction he wanted to go in, it was a no-brainer really after we spoke.

“Even looking in from the outside, it looks a great place to be and I’m looking forward to being here.”

Former Wales Under-21 international Cornell began his career at local club Swansea and had spells at Oldham, Northampton and Ipswich before joining Peterborough last summer.

Preston manager Ryan Lowe said: “When you get someone of Freddie Woodman’s quality, you’re looking for that little bit more experience in Dai.

“He’s been around the block in all different divisions. He’s a fantastic lad, he knows his position and knows what he’s got to do.

“He’s got to push Freddie all the way, and when I met Dai he was perfect for that.”

Preston have also confirmed that defender Josh Earl’s contract has been terminated by mutual consent.

Earl, 23, made 74 appearances for the Lilywhites and has now joined League One side Fleetwood on a two-year deal.