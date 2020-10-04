Preston stage second-half fightback to stun Brentford

Preston came from two goals down at Brentford to stage a sensational second-half fightback and win 4-2.

Ivan Toney’s first-half brace had the hosts cruising but it was a different story after the break when Scott Sinclair’s early double was followed by goals from Brad Potts and Sean Maguire.

Toney grabbed his first in the eighth minute, ghosting in at the near post to touch home Josh Dasilva’s whipped low cross after the midfielder was set free by Dominic Thompson.

He made it two just before the break with a goal-of-the-season contender, finishing a two-pass move that turned defence into attack at lightning speed. Sergi Canos’ diagonal 40-yard pass was taken in his stride by Bryan Mbeumo, and he found Toney who ran on to coolly finish from just inside the box.

But the tables turned after the interval and the Bees – who lost defensive fulcrum Christian Norgaard to injury early on ­– collapsed in an incredible 11 minutes of madness.

Sinclair pounced first, tucking home from close range after centre-back Patrick Bauer headed down Joe Rafferty’s cross in the 52nd minute.

The goal gave Preston fresh hope down the flanks, and it was no surprise when the equaliser came, Andy Hughes’ speculative cross dropping kindly for Sinclair to hammer home his second from close range.

Brentford’s capitulation continued in the 63rd minute when Potts was given too much time 30 yards out and his shot flew through a sea of legs and in.

Preston rubbed salt in the wounds when Ben Davies headed down a far post corner and Maguire fired home from close range.

Brentford’s usually-disciplined defence looked a shambles as Preston seemed capable of scoring with every attack.

Even the appearance of midweek cup hero Said Benrahma failed to spark life into a listless second-half display that will underline the importance of Norgaard to the west Londoners.

Dasilva came close to reducing the arrears in the 80th minute when he cut inside from the right but his shot was always too wide of the far post.