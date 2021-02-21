PSG v Monaco live stream: how to watch Ligue 1 wherever you are in the world

PSG v Monaco live stream, BT Sport, Sunday 21 February, 8pm GMT

PSG will be looking to build on Tuesday’s superb victory over Barcelona when they host Monaco in Ligue 1.

Kylian Mbappe’s hat-trick helped Mauricio Pochettino’s side to a 4-1 win at the Camp Nou last time out. That comprehensive triumph means PSG already have one foot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, but the French giants have not had everything their own way domestically this term. Indeed, PSG go into the weekend in second place in the Ligue 1 standings, with Lille a point in advance of the defending champions after 25 rounds of games. They are priced at 8/13 for the win at Grosvenor.

Monaco are not quite out of the title race just yet, with seven points separating them from the summit of the standings - they are 15/4 for the win right now. Realistically, though, Niko Kovac’s side are fighting for a place in the Champions League. Lyon have a three-point advantage over the principality club at present, but Monaco will hope to overhaul them before the season is out.

Neymar is out for the rest of the month with a groin issue, while Angel Di Maria is expected to be on the treatment table for another couple of weeks with a thigh problem. Juan Bernat is a long-term absentee with an ACL injury, and neither Colin Dagba nor Rafinha will play a part here.

Despite a week of European involvement, Pochettino will name a strong side for the visit of Monaco as PSG look to return to what they consider their rightful place at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Monaco will be unable to call upon the services of Gelson Martins, who underwent surgery on a knee injury earlier this month. Guillermo Maripan looks set to continue alongside Benoit Badiashile in the centre of defence, but Willem Geubbels will need to be assessed after picking up a knock. Monaco are looking for their first win at the Parc des Princes since a 2-0 triumph in March 2016. The draw is 13/4 with Grosvenor.

Terms and conditions apply: New customers. 2x £10 free bets. Min £10. Min odds 1/2. Keep it Fun – set your deposit limit. Full T&C's Apply.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this week

Use a VPN to watch a PSG v Monaco live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal