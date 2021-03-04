Puma launches the Ultra SL 21 football boot range with Antoine Griezmann set to test-drive

Puma has announced the launch of the new Ultra SL 21 football boot, with Antoine Griezmann set to test-drive them on March 6 as Barcelona take on Osasuna in La Liga. The boots are available to order from Puma.com from today.

According to the official release, the Ultra SL 21 is designed for players with explosive speed, and continues Puma's mission to innovate and develop the lightest, fastest footwear in the game.

This comes several months after Puma launched its special Future Z range, in collaboration with their new poster-boy Neymar. Those was also designed for players who rely on pace, skill and balance, and FFT wrote a glowing review which you can read below.

The graphic you see on the Ultra SL 21 is inspired by the northern lights, with a dreamy, greenish-blue and black pattern complimented by white laces, sole and Puma logo. Looks-wise, Puma have really been knocking it out of the park lately, it must be said.

(Image credit: Puma)

In terms of technology: the Ultra SL 21's specialised upper is made of a thin woven mesh and coated with an advanced, ultra-thin skin to create a lightweight, durable material able to withstand explosive speeds.

The boot's outsole is constructed with exclusive technology to support energy transfer when accelerating. Combined with the innovative new upper, Puma states the lightweight stable plate makes the Ultra one of the fastest, most elusive football boots available today.

We don't know about you but we're looking forward to seeing these in action on March 6.

