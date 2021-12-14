QPR have another game postponed due to Covid-19 issues

QPR have had a second successive match postponed due to Covid-19 issues within the squad with Saturday’s visit of Swansea suspended.

Mark Warburton’s side had been unable to fulfil Monday’s fixture at Sheffield United as they had insufficient numbers due to an outbreak of positive tests.

“Further to a number of positive Covid-19 cases in the first-team squad, our Sky Bet Championship fixture against Swansea City on Saturday December 18 has been suspended,” said a QPR statement.

“QPR informed the EFL that it would be unable to fulfil the fixture at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this weekend, having previously been unable to fulfil Monday night’s fixture against Sheffield United.

“In accordance with EFL Regulations, the league will review the circumstances of the postponement with a rearranged date for the fixture to be confirmed in due course.”