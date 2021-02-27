Queen of the South make it three wins in a row against Dunfermline

Queen of the South boosted their Scottish Championship promotion hopes with a third successive league win against second-placed Dunfermline.

The visitors had a brilliant opportunity to take the lead in the 11th minute when Queen of the South full-back James Maxwell brought down Craig Wighton in the penalty area.

However, home goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson dived low to his left to deny Declan McManus’ spot-kick while at the other end, Isaiah Jones and Ayo Obileye had efforts saved by Owain Fon Williams.

The deadlock was broken in the 50th minute when Doonhamers veteran Willie Gibson fired past Fon Williams from the edge of the area.

Maxwell went on a mazy run but dragged his effort off target and Euan East headed just wide for the hosts, who held on for victory as Dunfermline were reduced to 10 men just before full-time when Lewis Mayo was sent off for two bookable offences.