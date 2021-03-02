Questions and answers surrounding the 2030 World Cup bidding process

A joint bid from England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to host the 2030 World Cup has moved a step closer with the backing of the UK Government.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told The Sun he wants to “bring football home”, adding he considered it the right time for a bid.

Here, the PA news agency answers the key questions surrounding the news.

Will there definitely be a bid?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has backed a home nations bid for the World Cup in 2030 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

No. A feasibility study is under way and will continue before the formal bidding process begins next year. The Government’s backing includes a pledge of £2.8million towards a potential bid.

What is the timescale?

The process begins in 2022 with a decision on the host nation or nations to be taken by FIFA in 2024.

Why a joint bid?

World Cups from 2026 onwards will be contested by 48 teams rather than 32, making hosting a significant undertaking.

Where are other bids likely to come from?

Joint bids appear to be the order of the day. One is expected from South American countries including Uruguay, which wants to mark the centenary of the inaugural tournament there. China is also a possible bidder while Spain, Portugal and Morocco could team up. Only one bid from UEFA countries would be allowed to go forward.

What are the home nations’ chances?

Prince William (left), David Cameron and David Beckham led England’s unsuccessful bid for the 2018 tournament (Anthony Devlin/POOL Wire)

Recent bids have not been encouraging. England failed with attempts to host the 2006 and 2018 tournaments. With the latter, optimism gave way to humiliation when it was revealed England’s bid, which was fronted by David Beckham, Prince William and David Cameron, received just two of 22 votes. Talk of bringing football home is unlikely to win this bid any friends.