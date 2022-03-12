Raith Rovers halt winless run with victory at Queen of the South
PA Staff
Raith Rovers ended their 11-game winless streak in the cinch Championship as they edged a 1-0 win over Queen of the South at Palmerston Park.
The visitors headed into the game under pressure to turn their ailing season around on the back of last week’s dismal 4-0 defeat to Ayr.
And a messy 21st-minute effort from Matej Poplatnik proved enough for the visitors to halt their slide away from promotion contention.
The relegation-threatened hosts struggled to make a breakthrough in a scrappy game, with Willie Gibson coming closest when his second-half free-kick was tipped away by Jamie MacDonald.
The result leaves Raith just a point behind fourth-placed Inverness, while Queen of the South’s second straight loss leaves them six adrift of eighth-placed Hamilton.
