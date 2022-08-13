Raith secure first win of the season after holding on to beat Morton

Raith Rovers recorded their first Scottish Championship win of the season with a narrow 2-1 victory at home to Morton that saw them move off the bottom of the table.

The visitors attempted to take the lead midway through the first half as captain Grant Gillespie tried his luck from 20 yards out but fired over the crossbar.

Robbie Muirhead also had a chance for the visitors on the stroke of half-time but he sent his header wide of the post.

The hosts came out the stronger in the second half and Liam Dick broke the deadlock six minutes after the break as he headed Aidan Connolly’s assist home from close range at the far post.

Former Dundee United and Falkirk winger Connolly doubled Raith’s advantage after 66 minutes as he picked out the top corner from the edge of the 18-yard box.

Cameron Blues replied as Morton reduced the deficit with 10 minutes remaining but the home side held on for maximum points to move into ninth.