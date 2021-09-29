Rangers boss Steven Gerrard admits ‘Covid situation has not gone’

Steven Gerrard admits Covid-19 issues remain a concern as his Rangers side prepare to face Sparta Prague in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Light Blues admitted an outbreak of the virus last month although there was no clarity as to whether it had affected players, staff or both and who had to isolate for being a close contact.

However, Gerrard missed the Europa League play-off tie away to Alashkert as did key players including Allan McGregor, Jon McLaughlin, James Tavernier, Scott Wright and Calvin Bassey and the Rangers boss subsequently spoke about “being in bed with symptoms”.

Attacker Ianis Hagi then tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with Romania and defender Connor Goldson missed a match against St Johnstone as he was self-isolating.

Gerrard revealed the strain of constantly being on guard against the virus.

He said: “Covid has not gone away. I am still waiting on tests to be negative to see who is available.

“It is different for me as a manager and us as coaches, you are waiting to the last minute to see who can play and things can change pretty quickly.

“We have noticed this season there can be a lot more curve balls thrown in. I find it really hard to find a settled team.

“The team is changing a lot, whether that be an injury we picked up or from the first day of the season when we reported back and then had numerous Covid situations where it has been hard to pick the same team and try to find your rhythm and cohesion and give people time to play together.

“I don’t think it will be the case where we can find that settled team moving forward because the amount of games is one issue, you are always going to pick up a knock or two and the Covid situation has not gone, just because outside life has improved.

“Inside we are still testing a couple of times a week so at any given moment you could be thrown a curved ball.”