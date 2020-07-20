Rangers chief Stewart Robertson condemns racist abuse aimed at Alfredo Morelos

Stewart Robertson hit out at the racist abuse directed at Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos while sending out a strong message to any fans unhappy with the club’s anti-racism stance.

Police Scotland have opened an investigation after Colombia international

Morelos suffered racist abuse on social media, and in a statement, the Ibrox club’s managing director described the incident as “unacceptable”.

Robertson also addressed some of the reaction to the Govan side’s decision to take the knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement before

Veolia Trophy wins over Lyon and Nice in France.

A Message From Managing Director Stewart Robertson: https://t.co/lyU1GexIZjpic.twitter.com/Vn12OtEvLZ— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 20, 2020

Defender Connor Goldson insists Gers players were left hurting by comments on social media from those who opposed the show of solidarity.

Robertson said: “Alfredo Morelos was the victim of racist abuse via social media ‪on Friday evening‬.

“This hate crime is now subject of a police investigation. This is unacceptable, cannot be tolerated and must be condemned by everyone in Scottish football and society as a whole.

“Furthermore, as a club, we stand firmly behind our players who have taken a knee prior to recent games.

“This is a strong stance against racism.

“We will work tirelessly to protect our players every single day and will not tolerate the abuse or hatred that some have had to endure in recent days.

“To be clear, if you are unable to support our players, regardless of their background, you are not welcome at Ibrox.

“Rangers is a club for all.

“‘Everyone Anyone’, our groundbreaking diversity and inclusion initiative, celebrates its first anniversary on Wednesday.

“Recent incidents highlight the importance of our campaign which we will continue to drive forward.”