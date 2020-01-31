Rangers close in on Florian Kamberi signing

Rangers have agreed a deal with Hibernian to take Florian Kamberi to Ibrox on loan, the PA news agency understands.

Steven Gerrard moved for the 24-year-old, who has eight goals this season, after losing Jermain Defoe to a calf injury for about five weeks.

Midfielder Greg Docherty is understood to be moving from Ibrox to Easter Road on loan after holding talks with the likes of Sunderland, Charlton and Millwall this month.

Rangers earlier completed the signing of Romania midfielder Ianis Hagi – son of Romanian great Gheorge – on loan from Belgian champions Genk with an “exclusive option” to buy the 21-year-old at the end of the season.

Celtic have been linked with a loan move for Newcastle winger Christian Atsu after losing Mikey Johnston to a knee injury earlier this week.

Hibs brought in full-back Paul McGinn from St Mirren for an undisclosed fee and have held talks over re-signing Marc McNulty, who is on loan at Sunderland from Reading.

Motherwell forward James Scott is set to join Hull after the Sky Bet Championship club had a second bid accepted, PA understands.

The clubs have agreed a fee which could be worth up to £1.5million to the Lanarkshire club.

Manager Stephen Robinson said: “He’s a very, very talented young player. I said at the start of the season that I thought I would get a million pounds for him.”

Robinson now faces a battle to bring in reinforcements after earlier vowing not to “panic” should Scott leave late in the day.

“I had no intention of bringing anyone else in,” he said. “If James leaves or anybody leaves, it will depend what timing that is. You have to be careful it’s the right person.”

Aberdeen have bought right-back Ronald Hernandez from Norwegian club Stabaek for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old has 15 caps for Venezuela.

The Dons earlier offloaded James Wilson to Salford and ended Zak Vyner’s loan from Bristol City after the defender suffered a shoulder injury.

Hearts completed the signing of 22-year-old midfielder Marcel Langer from Schalke until the end of the season.

Kilmarnock right-back Stephen O’Donnell turned down the opportunity to move on after Oxford made a reported £200,000 bid while Killie loaned Iain Wilson to Queen of the South.

St Mirren signed 23-year-old Watford forward Alex Jakubiak on loan and allowed 18-year-old left-back Ethan Erhahon to join Barnsley on loan until the end of the season.

St Johnstone and Hamilton are expected to make signings while Livingston and Ross County are on the lookout.