Rangers fans warned by police not to celebrate title in large numbers

Police have urged Rangers fans not to gather in large numbers when their team collects the Scottish Premiership trophy after a supporters’ group announced plans for a march.

The Union Bears group posted an invitation to supporters to march from Ibrox to George Square in Glasgow city centre after Saturday’s final league game of the season against Aberdeen.

Police Scotland has warned such a plan would be against coronavirus regulations.

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, Divisional Commander for Greater Glasgow Division, said: “Ahead of the match between Rangers and Aberdeen at Ibrox Stadium on Saturday, an appropriate policing plan is in place to maintain public safety and minimise any disruption to the community.

“Under the current restrictions no-one should be gathering in numbers of more than six at the stadium or any other location and Police Scotland supports the club in urging its fans to do the right thing and follow the coronavirus regulations around gatherings.

“We will continue to liaise with our partners, including the Scottish Government, to ensure these matches can be completed safely and to minimise the risk to both our officers and the public.

“The sacrifices people have made have allowed for further easing of regulations, however, we continue to ask people to take personal responsibility and to use Greater Glasgow safely and respectfully.”

The Scottish Government criticised Rangers’ response after thousands of fans gathered outside Ibrox and in George Square on the weekend they clinched the title in early March.

The government raised doubts about Rangers’ next game at Celtic Park going ahead on March 21 and it only got approval late in the week after both clubs pleaded with their supporters to follow lockdown rules.