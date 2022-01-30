Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin extends Ibrox stay to 2024

Rangers have announced goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin has signed a new contract with the club running to 2024.

The 34-year-old Scotland international has made 24 appearances for the Ibrox outfit since joining from Sunderland in 2020, registering 17 clean sheets.

McLaughlin, who has two Scotland caps, told Rangers’ official website: “I am delighted to have committed my future to Rangers for the next two-and-a-half years.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club so far and being a part of the team which won the title last season will live with me forever.

“I want the opportunity to be a part of future success at this club, while hopefully also adding more Scotland caps to what I have already.”

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson said: “I am delighted Jon has committed his future to Rangers.

“Since he joined the club, he has been a fantastic professional both on and off the pitch, while his performance levels on all occasions have been strong.”