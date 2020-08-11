Rangers have several doubts for St Johnstone clash

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is keeping his cards close to his chest as he prepares for the visit of St Johnstone on Wednesday night.

Allan McGregor and Ross McCrorie missed the win over St Mirren at the weekend with knocks along with Jermain Defoe (hamstring) and Nikola Katic (knee).

Striker Kemar Roofe is still awaiting to make his debut but may have to wait a while longer he builds up his fitness levels.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson will be without Michael O’Halloran.

O’Halloran was sent off against Dundee United and misses out through suspension.

Davidson believes his squad will be fit enough to compete despite their match being postponed at the weekend.