Rangers’ Ross McCrorie extends loan stint at Portsmouth for League One play-offs
By PA Staff
Rangers player Ross McCrorie has extended his loan spell with Portsmouth to allow him to play in their Sky Bet League One play-off campaign.
The Scotland Under-21 international has made 22 appearances – predominantly as a full-back – since moving from Rangers at the start of the season.
Portsmouth play Oxford at Fratton Park on July 3 in the semi-final first leg.
