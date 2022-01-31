Rangers sign young Polish right-back Mateusz Zukowski

Rangers have completed the signing of Poland Under-21s international Mateusz Zukowski after targeting a talented young right-back when Nathan Patterson left.

Patterson’s big-money move to Everton left Rangers needing back-up for skipper James Tavernier and 20-year-old Zukowski arrives for an undisclosed fee from Lechia Gdansk.

Zukowski made 50 first-team appearances for the 2019 Polish cup winners has signed a contract until the summer of 2026 subject to a successful work permit application.

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson told the club’s website: “As part of our transfer strategy this window we wanted to recruit a young, right full-back who we see high potential in to further develop.

“Mateusz absolutely fits the profile that we were looking for in the market and we are all looking forward to working with him. He is a determined character and I know how excited he is to come here.

“Our scouting network in Europe have tracked him intently and we are pleased that Mateusz has now become a Rangers player.”

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst added: “We knew when Nathan left at the start of the month that we would need cover in the right full-back area, and it is great we have been able to find someone of Mateusz’ quality.

“He will be able to learn so much from our captain and I hope to see him develop further as a player here at Rangers.”

Zukowski said: “I have been so impressed with everything I have seen and heard about Rangers and to join a club of this size is fantastic for me.”