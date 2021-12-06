Rangers: Supporter U-turn for Lyon clash ‘bemusing and extremely frustrating’

Rangers are bemused and frustrated after being told their fans will not be able to attend Thursday’s Europa League encounter with Lyon in France.

The Glasgow club had been informed four days earlier that their travelling supporters would get into the final group game.

However, Rangers say the French government has reversed that decision.

The club said: “We understand that there is a ‘festival of light’ planned in the city which will test the policing resource and city infrastructure.

“As you are aware, we previously underlined to our support that the local authorities in France were being intransigent and initially unwilling to engage.

“However, only late last week they agreed that we could have 2200 supporters admitted. The decision to reverse this is bemusing, and extremely frustrating, given the short notice.”

Rangers claimed the timing of the French interior minister’s decision “beggars belief” and that supporters would be left out of pocket by the ruling.

“We empathise with the feeling of supporters, who have made travel plans months in advance,” the club’s statement continued.

“Furthermore, we were allocated tickets several weeks ago, which adds further confusion to the most recent decision to not admit our fans.

“Rest assured, we have made representations to UEFA, OL (Lyon) and the French authorities. However, regrettably, this situation is now out with our control.

“Nevertheless, we are duty bound to ask all supporters including corporate guests to not travel to France.

“We appreciate the frustration of our support, and will work to ensure a refund for tickets is processed forthwith.”