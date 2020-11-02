Rangers suspend two players over coronavirus breaches

Jordan Jones and George Edmundson have been suspended by Rangers for breaching Covid-19 protocols.

The two players will have to self-isolate for 14 days and the club will conduct an internal investigation.

A statement on Rangers’ official website read: “Rangers have been made aware of an incident last night involving two of our players, Jordan Jones and George Edmundson.

Jordan Jones must self-isolate for 14 days (Jeff Holmes/PA)

“Both players breached covid regulations by attending a private gathering with others outside of their household.

“We can confirm that both players will be suspended pending an internal investigation.

“On the instruction of Dr Mark Waller, the players will also self-isolate for 14 days.”

George Edmundson will also self-isolate (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson said: “The chairman Douglas Park, Ross Wilson, Steven Gerrard and I discussed this matter as soon as it was brought to our attention.

“We are completely aligned in our action and the standards that are being set at Rangers.

“We will not tolerate behaviour that does not follow those standards and it is totally unacceptable for any of our players to be involved in anything that puts at risk the excellent protocols that have been put in place at Rangers.”