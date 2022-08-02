Rangers to face Monaco or PSV Eindhoven if they reach Champions League play-offs
By PA Staff published
Rangers will face Monaco or PSV Eindhoven if they get into the Champions League play-offs.
The draw for the final qualifier took place hours before Rangers start their qualification campaign against Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium.
The Europa League runners-up are due to be at home in the first leg on August 16-17 if they reach the play-offs.
Rangers will go straight into the Europa League group phase if they lose against the Belgian side, and would also do the same if they fall at the play-off stage.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.