Why does Rangers right-back James Tavernier score so many goals?
By Mark White published
Rangers' James Tavernier has over 60 goals for the club – but how does a right-back get so many?
Rangers have plenty of goalscorers – but for those who don't watch them every week, perhaps the most surprising is that the right-back, James Tavernier, is often one of the biggest threats.
In the Gers' title-winning campaign of 2021/21, Tavernier managed 19 goals in all competitions – 12 in the league. In seven years, he's managed to notch well over 60 goals in Scottish football. And that's fairly unusual for a right-back.
Trent Alexander-Arnold, for example, has just the 12 career goals for Liverpool. Kyle Walker has the same amount across his entire career. While the right-back position has been revolutionised by the likes of Alexander-Arnold, Joao Cancelo and Dani Alves in the past decade, how is Tavernier getting on the scoresheet so often?
For a start, it helped that Steven Gerrard implemented high-flying full-backs while at Ibrox. Gerrard's system allowed for Tavernier to bomb forward and even get into the box often. The Rangers captain has found quite a few goals from the ball landing at his feet just outside the six-yard box: as an excellent striker of the ball, he's netted with his left and right foot.
And about that striking ability – it helps that set-pieces have inflated the tally.
Tavernier is on penalty duty for Rangers, where many of his goals have come. He's also netted free-kicks during his time in Scotland.
“Tav is a huge player,” Gerrard said while at Ibrox. “He doesn’t get the credit he deserves from our own supporters, he doesn’t get the credit he deserves from outside.”
More on Rangers
RANKED! The 100 best football stadiums in Britain
OLD FIRM Celtic and Rangers in the ‘90s: When the Old Firm felt (even) bigger
EXCLUSIVE Paolo Di Canio remembers his feud with Rangers’ Ian Ferguson in 1997: “I wanted to take him!”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.