Rangers winger Eros Grezda rejoins NK Osijek

Rangers have confirmed that Albania winger Eros Grezda has rejoined NK Osijek for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old signed for the Light Blues from the Croatian outfit in 2018 on a four-year deal for a reported fee of £2million.

However, he failed to make an impact in Scottish football, making only 17 appearances and scoring twice for the Ibrox club and had not played for the first team since a 3-0 victory over Motherwell in April.

Rangers’ official website confirmed the “permanent transfer”.

Grezda was photographed holding an Osijek shirt on the club’s official website after signing a three-year deal and it was stated that he was “happy to be back home”.

His departure comes in the wake of reports that Leicester loanee Andy King has returned to his parent club.

The 31-year-old has made five appearances for the club after joining Rangers on a season-long loan deal

in the summer.

Winger Glen Middleton has already returned to the Govan club following a loan spell at Hibernian that was cut short.

Rangers are currently in Dubai for a warm-weather training camp following their 2-1 Ladbrokes Premiership win against Celtic at Parkhead on December 29, which took them to within two points of the Hoops at the top of the table with a game in hand.