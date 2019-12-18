Raphael Varane reveals how Real Madrid intend to stop Lionel Messi in crunch Clasico clash

Raphael Varane says Real Madrid will need to adopt a collective approach to defending against Barcelona forward Lionel Messi on Wednesday.

The arch-rivals will renew hostilities at the Camp Nou in a crunch La Liga clash, the winners of which will move three points clear at the top of the table.

Messi has been in superb form in Spain's top flight this season, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists in just 11 league appearances.

He will again be key when Madrid travel to Catalonia on Wednesday, and Varane admits it is always difficult to stop the Argentina international.

"He is a special player and you can't defend him like any other player," he said.

"He has his characteristics and he demands great focus from you and you have to defend him together with your team-mates. It's a collective effort... we have to leave him as little space as possible."

Barcelona are currently top of La Liga on goal difference and also made it through to the Champions League round of 16 as group winners.

Nevertheless, manager Ernesto Valverde has come in for criticism at times this term, but Varane has not noticed much of a stylistic change under the former Athletic Club boss.

"I don't see much of a difference," he added. "They always have the same identity and playing style out on the pitch and the same philosophy, and the important players are the same.

"We know that it's always difficult to play against them but at the same time we know what to expect.

"I believe that in these kinds of games you always want to come into them with confidence.

"But it's special, no doubt. When both teams take to the field they leave their doubts aside, it's a battle. It doesn't really matter how the last few games have been. When you step out onto the field, everything's different."

