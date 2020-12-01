Raul Jimenez hopes to make a quick return after surgery on fractured skull

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has said he hopes to “return to the pitch soon” after undergoing surgery on a fractured skull.

The Mexican received lengthy treatment on the pitch after a sickening clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday before being taken to hospital.

Jimenez posted a tweet late on Monday which read: “Thanks for your support messages. I will be under observation and I hope to return to the pitch soon.”

Wolves released an update on Jimenez’s condition on Monday morning, saying on their official website: “Raul is comfortable following an operation last night, which he underwent in a London hospital.

“He has since seen his partner Daniela and is now resting. He will remain under observation for a few days while he begins his recovery.”

The seriousness of the first-half clash during Wolves’ 2-1 win at the Emirates Stadium was immediately clear from the reaction of both sets of players and Jimenez was given oxygen before being carried off.

Arsenal have faced criticism for allowing Luiz to play on with a bandaged head only to withdraw him at half-time, although the club insist protocol was followed.