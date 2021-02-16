RB Leipzig v Liverpool live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world

RB Leipzig v Liverpool live stream, BT Sport, Tuesday 16 February, 8.00pm GMT

Jurgen Klopp’s struggling Liverpool side travel to Budapest on Tuesday as they look to get their season back on track in a Champions League last 16 clash against last year’s semi-finalists RB Leipzig.

The first leg of the tie will be played in unexpected surroundings at the Puskas Stadium in the Hungarian capital due to coronavirus restrictions, providing a neutral venue for what should be the German club’s home game.

Liverpool are in desperate need of a morale-boosting European win after losing 3-1 to Leicester City on Saturday.

It was the Reds’ third consecutive league defeat and put a dent not only in their title hopes, but in their aspirations of a top four finish.

With their chances of a Premier League title defence looking less and less likely, a successful European campaign becomes paramount for Klopp’s side.

The Reds topped Group D ahead of Atalanta, Ajax and Midtjylland to reach the knockout stages and now face an opponent they have never come across before.

Leipzig earned their spot in the last 16 by finishing second in Group H, behind PSG but ahead of Manchester United and Istanbul Basaksehir.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side come into the clash in good form, with four consecutive wins in all competitions. They are currently second in the Bundesliga standings, four points behind Bayern Munich.

Kick-off is at 8.00pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this week

Use a VPN to watch an RB Leipzig v Liverpool live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal