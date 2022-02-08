Reading’s Brooke Chaplen ruled out indefinitely after scan reveals bone tumour
By PA Staff published
Reading Women attacker Brooke Chaplen will be out of action indefinitely after a scan revealed she has a bone tumour in her right leg.
Chaplen will undergo surgery to have the tumour removed and then begin an extended period of rehabilitation, the club said.
𝗖𝗹𝘂𝗯 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗻 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗼𝗸𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗹𝗲𝗻— Reading FC Women (@ReadingFCWomen) February 8, 2022
The 32-year-old started her career with Southampton before moving along the south coast to join Portsmouth in 2005.
Chaplen was also at Chelsea, Everton and Sunderland before signing for Reading in 2017.
