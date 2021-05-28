Real Madrid confirm free transfer signing of David Alaba from Bayern Munich

Real Madrid have confirmed the long-anticipated arrival of Austria international David Alaba on a free transfer from Bayern Munich.

The versatile 28-year-old had been linked with Europe’s top clubs after announcing in February he would leave Bayern at the end of his contract this summer, having turned down several offers of new terms.

He attracted interest from Manchester City and Liverpool among others, but Madrid quickly emerged as the favourites for his signature.

The Spanish giants revealed that Alaba has signed a five-year deal with the club.

Alaba, who won 28 trophies with Bayern after joining at the age of 17, was a regular at left-back for the German club, but is also comfortable in central defence or midfield, frequently deployed in a number 10 role for his country.

Alaba must now wait to see who will be his coach at the Bernabeu after Zinedine Zidane left his post on Thursday.

Zidane left the club for a second time after they fell short in the defence of their LaLiga crown while also being knocked out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage – leaving them without a trophy for the first time in 11 seasons.