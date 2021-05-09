Real Madrid leave it late to snatch draw against Sevilla

Real Madrid missed the chance to move level on points with LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid but rescued a 2-2 draw in the fourth minute of added time against Sevilla.

The goalless draw between Atletico and Barcelona on Saturday gave Zinedine Zidane’s an opportunity to capitalise but they fell behind at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano to Fernando’s 22nd-minute goal as Sevilla looked to boost their own slim title hopes.

Marco Asensio levelled matters midway through the second half and although former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic’s 78th-minute penalty put Sevilla ahead once more, Toni Kroos’ shot was deflected in deep into stoppage time – with Eden Hazard appearing to get the final touch in front of defender Diego Carlos.

The result leaves both Barcelona and Real two points behind Atletico, while Sevilla are six adrift, with three fixtures remaining.