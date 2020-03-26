Real Madrid open up Bernabeu as medical supplies centre

Real Madrid have offered the use of the Bernabeu to help the fight against coronavirus.

The club, in collaboration with the High Council for Sport, have launched a project in the city to help supply and distribute medical supplies.

Their vast Bernabeu ground will offer a space equipped to store donations of medical supplies which will be passed on to the Spanish health authorities.

Real Madrid will also provide a facility for organisations and businesses, particularly those belonging to the sports sector, to leave money or material donations that they wish to make to the Ministry of Health.

Spain is suffering terribly in the grip of the pandemic. The death toll in the country has now surpassed China and is the second highest in the world behind Italy.