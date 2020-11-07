Real Madrid transfer news: Erling Haaland will leave Dortmund in 2022 thanks to “secret pact”

An unofficial agreement between Borussia Dortmund and agent Mino Raiola could lead to Erling Haaland signing for Real Madrid in 2022, say reports.

The Norwegian joined the Bundesliga side from RB Salzburg for €20m in January and has settled quickly in Germany, leading to reported interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to a report in AS, the reason Dortmund managed to sign Haaland for such a low fee – albeit in addition to €23m worth of commissions - was that a “secret pact” was agreed between Raiola and the German club at the time.

Dortmund are said to have verbally agreed that they would not stand in the way of Haaland leaving in 2022, by which time he will have been at the club for two and a half years.

No paperwork was signed to make the agreement official, but the Spanish outlet points out that Raiola has played a similar trick before when he masterminded Paul Pogba’s move from Manchester United to Juventus on a free transfer in 2012.

Dortmund have said that nothing has been signed in advance, while no details of the financial figures likely to be involved have been discussed yet.

But Raiola is keen to ensure his client ends up at the Bernabeu, where Madrid are starting to consider long-term replacements for Karim Benzema, whose deal runs out in 2022.

Haaland has got off to a flying start this season, scoring 10 goals in 10 games including four in the Champions League.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ...

QUIZ! Can you name every Bundesliga champion since 1962?

FIVE YEARS OF JURGEN KLOPP The real secret to Liverpool's success? Patience

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

RANKED! The 10 greatest Manchester United sides of all time