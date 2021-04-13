Real Madrid transfer news: Spaniards confident of signing PSG star Kylian Mbappe this summer

Real Madrid remain confident that they can pull off the stellar signing of PSG striker Kylian Mbappe this summer, say reports.

The 22-year-old will enter the final year of his contract in Paris at the end of the season and Real’s interest is no secret.

According to Goal, Real are confident of pulling off a deal, although the Ligue 1 champions remain determined to convince Mbappe to sign a new deal.

The Madrid hierarchy are monitoring the progression of contract talks, but their confidence is bolstered by the fact that the France World Cup winner holds a boyhood ambition of playing for the Bernabeu giants.

PSG have so far had three contract offers turned down, but it remains possible that a new deal will be agreed.

Mbappe wants to wait and see what the situation looks like in the summer, with PSG currently in the Champions League quarter-finals and second in Ligue 1.

He is also awaiting news on what Neymar’s future holds. as the Brazilian star is out of contract in 2022.

In Spain, there is a belief that the good relationships that have been built between the club and Mbappe could lead to a summer move.

Real will not be able to match PSG’s salary offer, but pitching Mbappe a central role in a long-term project in the Spanish capital could sway him.

A member of the Merengues hierarchy went as far as to say: “It will depend on whether he wants to be in a 'golden prison' or succeed here”.

