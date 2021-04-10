Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch El Clasico wherever you are in the world

Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream, LaLigaTV, Saturday April 20, 8pm BST

Real Madrid welcome Barcelona on Saturday night for what will be a much more consequential Clasico than many expected earlier in the season – so if you want a Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream, this is the place to be.

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid have topped La Liga table for months, and at one point had what seemed to be an unassailable lead – but either of the Clasico rivals will go top with a win tonight, ahead of Atleti's game on Sunday.

British football fans got a taste of the form Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid have found earlier in the week, when they dismantled Liverpool 3-1 in the Champions League. Toni Kroos, Vinicius Jr, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio all appeared on top of their game against the Reds.

Ronald Koeman's Barcelona, meanwhile, have also found their feet after a shaky start under the Dutchman.

Aside from a 4-1 defeat to PSG in the Champions League, they are unbeaten in the last month, scoring 29 goals in 11 games. During that period, they have overcome a 2-0 first-leg loss to Sevilla to book themselves a place in the Copa del Rey final next weekend, and they have not been beaten in the league since early December.

This same fixture earlier in the season saw a 3-1 win for Madrid in Catalonia, sparking a new round of speculation over Lionel Messi's future that has yet to dissipate.

While questions hang over where the diminutive Argentinian will be playing next season, there is no surprise to see him at the top of La Liga's goalscoring charts, with 23 – five ahead of Los Blancos' top scorer, Karim Benzema.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown on LaLigaTV in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

How to watch a La Liga live stream in the UK

LaLigaTV has the rights to all La Liga matches in the UK – you can subscribe from £6.99 a month, and get it online, through Amazon Prime Video, Sky and Virgin Media.