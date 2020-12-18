Regan Charles-Cook adds to Ross County’s growing injury list

Regan Charles-Cook is the latest addition to the Ross County casualty list ahead of Saturday’s visit of Hamilton.

The former Gillingham midfielder pulled his hamstring during Wednesday’s Betfred Cup defeat to Livingston and has been ruled out of facing Accies in Dingwall.

Keith Watson, Ross Draper, Oli Shaw and Carl Tremarco returned to the bench at the Tony Macaroni Arena, meaning that Connor Randall (back), Charlie Lakin (thigh), Tom Grivosti (hamstring) are the only other remaining confirmed absentees.

Hakeem Odoffin will return to the Hamilton squad.

The 22-year-old is available again after a one-game suspension.

Marios Ogkmpoe (knee), Will Collar (knee), Shaun Want (thigh), David Templeton (groin) and Lewis Smith (hamstring) remain on the sidelines.