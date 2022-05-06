Relegated Norwich rule Kenny McLean and Josh Sargent out for rest of season

Norwich duo Kenny McLean and Josh Sargent have both been ruled out for the rest of the Premier League campaign ahead of the visit of West Ham on Sunday.

Scotland midfielder McLean has a fractured toe and will have to wear a protective boot, while American frontman Sargent has aggravated a previous ankle injury so will not be risked over the final four matches.

Norwich, relegated back to the Sky Bet Championship following defeat at Aston Villa, will again be without centre-half Christoph Zimmermann (groin), while forward Adam Idah (knee) and defender Andrew Omobamidele (back) are both long-term absentees.

West Ham will have defender Craig Dawson back in contention for the trip to Carrow Road.

The centre-back missed last weekend’s defeat to Arsenal due to a one-match ban following his red card against Chelsea the previous weekend.

Fellow defender Angelo Ogbonna (knee) remains sidelined, while manager David Moyes will check on his team’s fitness after their Europa League exit to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Byram, Hanley, Williams, Gilmour, Dowell, Normann, Rashica, Lees-Melou, Pukki, Gunn, Gibson, Giannoulis, Rupp, Placheta, Springett, Sorensen, Tzolis, Rowe.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Areola, Randolph, Coufal, Cresswell, Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku, Alese, Soucek, Rice, Noble, Kral, Lanzini, Fornals, Vlasic, Chesters, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio, Yarmolenko, Perkins.