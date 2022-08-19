Reo Hatate returns to Celtic squad after missing two games with knock

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate returns to the squad for the cinch Premiership visit of Hearts after missing two games with a minor knock.

Left-back Alexandro Bernabei is available for selection after being arrested and charged over an alleged road traffic offence in Glasgow city centre on Monday.

Stephen Welsh is fit following illness and fellow defender Moritz Jenz has recovered from the knock that forced him off at Kilmarnock but Japanese midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi remains out with a leg gash.

Craig Halkett will miss out for the visitors, who could make several changes amid their Europa League play-off.

The defender suffered a hamstring injury early in Hearts’ 2-1 first-leg defeat by Zurich in Switzerland on Thursday.

Midfielder Beni Baningime (knee) remains a long-term absentee.