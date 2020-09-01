Rhys Williams signs new Liverpool contract
By PA Staff
Liverpool defender Rhys Williams has signed a new long-term contract at Anfield.
The 19-year-old centre-half, yet to make a first-team appearance for the club, spent last season on loan at National League North side Kidderminster.
Liverpool announced Williams’ new deal on their official website, adding: “The defender is expected to begin the season with Barry Lewtas’ under-23s squad.”
Williams, an England youth international, has progressed through the age groups since joining Liverpool’s academy as a 10-year-old and played a key role in the club’s Youth Cup-winning team in 2019.
