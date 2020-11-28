Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu and Wilfred Ndidi close to Leicester returns

Leicester have been handed a triple injury boost with Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu and Wilfred Ndidi poised to return next week.

Pereira has been out since March with a serious knee injury while fellow defender Soyuncu has missed the last nine games with a groin problem he sustained on international duty with Turkey last month.

Midfielder Ndidi suffered a groin issue in the Foxes’ second game of the season.

The trio are still unlikely to face Fulham at the King Power Stadium on Monday but are set to make their comebacks for the Europa League trip to Zorya Luhansk on Thursday.

“With Ricardo Pereira, Ndidi and Caglar we’re hopeful of getting them some game time in Luhansk when we go for our next European adventure which is great news for us,” said boss Brendan Rodgers.

“We’re coming into a busy period. In December you have up to eight or nine games, the games close together are going to be a tough ask but the players have been outstanding. They have known this is what we’ve said from the beginning of the season.

“You have to be ready, recover well and adapt this year with European football but we’re enjoying that experience.

“Knowing you have to come back and be on it physically and mentally in the league, the players have shown they are coping with that.

“You have to retain that humility. You can never think just because it’s going well in Europe that in your next game you can be anything less than 100 per cent. The players know that and we’ll be ready for Fulham.”

Leicester, fourth in the Premier League before the weekend’s games, are aiming to hit back domestically after a 3-0 defeat at Liverpool last weekend having drawn 3-3 in Braga on Thursday to seal qualification to the last 32 of the Europa League.

“It was a game which was very easy to analyse. We were in great form until the game,” added Rodgers.

“We gave away poor goals and if you do that against the champions, who played well, it’s going to be difficult.

“We believe in our processes and our response in the European game demonstrated that.”