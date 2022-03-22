Rico Henry signs new four-year contract with Brentford

Brentford defender Rico Henry has signed a new four-year-contract.

The 24-year-old left-back has agreed a deal to say in west London until the summer of 2026, while the Bees hold an option for an additional year.

Henry joined the club from Walsall in 2016 and has racked up more than 150 appearances in all competitions.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank told the club website: “I am very pleased that Rico has signed another contract with us.

“He has had a top time here. He has been here a long time and we are pleased that he wants to continue to grow with us.

“Rico has seamlessly made the step up to the Premier League. Defensively he is fantastic, and you can see the way he defends one on one against some great attackers.

“He is also contributing up the field with the way he can arrive in the penalty area, as we have seen this season. There are bits to work on, but it is great that he will continue that development with us.

“We are pleased that we have a player here that can develop into a good Premier League player. He can also be part of our development as a club. We are constantly aiming to be better.

“We think we can get to a higher level and think we can take Rico to a higher level as well. It is very good to have him here.”