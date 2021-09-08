Robbie Neilson reveals he has been chasing Barrie McKay for years

Robbie Neilson revealed years of chasing Barrie McKay’s signature finally paid off this week when he joined Hearts.

The 26-year-old former Rangers and Nottingham Forest winger, a free agent after leaving Swansea this summer, signed a two-year deal with the Gorgie club and is in contention for Sunday’s Edinburgh derby against Hibernian at Tynecastle.

Former MK Dons and Dundee United boss Neilson told Sky Sports Scotland that he had been after McKay for a while.

He said: “First of all we are getting a really good talent, he’s experienced, an international player.

“He’s 26 now, he’s mature and he’s a player I have tracked for a number of years.

“I tried to get him a couple of years ago when I was down south, I tried to get him again when I came in (at Hearts) and to finally get him over the line is great.

“You can see him in training, the quality, pace and energy he brings and he hasn’t trained with a team for three months.

“I think over the next few weeks we will see the real Barrie McKay as the fitness comes.

“We have a full squad to choose from and Barry has trained the last couple of days. I wouldn’t say he is ready to start but he is definitely ready to be part of the game.”