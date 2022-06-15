Robert Page to check out Wales’ World Cup facilities after sealing qualification

Robert Page is heading to Qatar to run the rule over Wales’ World Cup operation.

Manager Page has previously stayed clear of Wales’ logistical planning in the Gulf state because he did not want to “chance my luck”.

Wales, like other teams involved in the play-offs, had to put initial plans in place even before qualification for the 2022 finals in November and December was confirmed.

Page said: “We’ve had staff go out to select the hotel and training facilities.

“The training facilities are second to none, but I didn’t want to go out before (qualification).

“I didn’t want to chance my luck. Now it’s official, I’m going out to cross the t’s and dot the i’s on the training facilities and accommodation.

“I want to make sure everything is in place, to have a look and sort out the logistics of it.

Wales’ group at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar (PA Graphics)

“We’ll speak again with the administrators to see what we can do to influence our senior players.

“Is that sending out our medical team to the clubs to be with them to make sure they are in tip-top condition ready for September, and then November?”

With Wales playing on the opening day of the World Cup, against the United States on November 21, Page has confirmed there is no scope to play a pre-tournament friendly.

Players will be involved in domestic action on the weekend of November 12-13 before reporting for World Cup duty at Wales’ Vale of Glamorgan base.

Wales will play the United States in their World Cup opener on November 21 (David Davies/PA)

The squad are expected to fly to Qatar the following Tuesday or Wednesday.

“We’ll have a short period to acclimatise to the conditions,” said Page, whose side will also play group games against England and Iran.

“We’ll have three or four sessions on grass before we play the first game at the World Cup.

“Before that we’ve got two games in September, Belgium away and Poland at home.

Brennan Johnson shoots for goal as Wales’ season ended with a 3-2 Nations League defeat to Holland in Rotterdam on Tuesday (Tim Goode/PA)

“That is the only opportunity we’ve got to work together as a group. It is unusual to what we would normally have (for a major tournament).”

Page drew plenty of encouragement from Wales’ Nations League performances, despite the Dragons losing three of four games on their top-tier debut.

Conceding late goals against Poland and Holland twice cost them dear, with their only point coming in a 1-1 draw with Belgium.

England are also bottom of their Nations League group and two defeats to Hungary, including a 4-0 thrashing at Molineux on Tuesday, have shaken Gareth Southgate’s side.

Wales captain Gareth Bale says people should not read too much into end of season Nations League results (Tim Goode/PA)

Wales captain Gareth Bale said: “Obviously the results haven’t been ideal for them.

“But then again it’s the end of a long season. It’s difficult really to take a lot from these games.

“Everyone is mentally exhausted, physically exhausted. We’re not going to take too much from what they’ve been doing.

“We know how good a team they are and will prepare for them like any other team come the World Cup.”