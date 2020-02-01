Robinson shines on debut to help West Brom beat Luton

Callum Robinson inspired West Brom to end their seven-match winless run with a 2-0 victory at home to basement side Luton and return to the top of the Sky Bet Championship.

Robinson, signed on loan from Sheffield United for the rest of the season, set up Albion’s 14th-minute opener – an own goal by former West Brom reserve Donervon Daniels – and was a constant threat on his debut.

Semi Ajayi’s 70th-minute header sealed the first league win since December 14 for Slaven Bilic’s side.

The result made it 11 straight away league defeats for the Hatters and a miserable return to The Hawthorns for Daniels and fellow ex-Baggies Izzy Brown and Callum McManaman, plus manager Graeme Jones.

Robinson made an immediate impact, with the 24-year-old forward side-footing a first-time effort straight at goalkeeper Simon Sluga in Albion’s opening attack.

But he made an even more telling contribution with his next foray forward.

The former Preston attacker whipped in a cross from the left and centre-back Daniels – who started his career at Albion – could only stab the ball into his own net from inside the six-yard box as he tried to prevent the ball reaching Charlie Austin.

Luton tried to respond and Kazenga Lualua whistled a curling effort narrowly over the bar.

But they had their work cut out and left-back Dan Potts was booked when he dragged down Matt Phillips by his shirt.

The Hatters had the ball in the net in the 34th minute but James Collins was ruled offside after Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu’s shot had been blocked and Harry Cornick touched on deep inside the box.

Robinson continued to be the main threat and his shot was held by Sluga at the near post after the winger cut inside from the left.

Matty Pearson saved Luton from conceding again when he hacked Austin’s goalbound flick away from point-blank range after Filip Krovinovic touched on Phillips’ cross.

Robinson gave another warning of his danger just after half-time when he cut in from the left and saw a curling shot tipped away by Sluga at full stretch.

Luton missed a golden chance to equalise in the 55th minute. Lualua crossed from the left for the unmarked Mpanzu, but instead of shooting, the midfielder opted to take a touch, which enabled defenders to block his shot.

Albion went desperately close to doubling their lead when substitute Hal Robson-Kanu crossed and Phillips forced a superb flying save from Sluga diving to his left to tip over a left-foot shot.

Two minutes later, Albion got the second goal their pressure deserved.

Phillips twisted and turned inside Mpanzu before crossing from the right for Ajayi to head home unmarked.